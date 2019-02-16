Campbell up for debut after injury hits Windies squad

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Feb 16, CMC – Left-handed opener John Campbell is poised to make his one-day debut less than a month following his first Test cap, after being drafted into West Indies’ 14-man squad as one of three injury replacements, ahead of Wednesday’s start of the five-match series.

The 25-year-old has been joined by Twenty20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite along with left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell, the trio replacing opener Evin Lewis and all-rounders Keemo Paul and Rovman Powell.

“With our squad suffering from a few players with injuries even before a ball is bowled, an opportunity presents itself for other players to make a claim for ICC Cricket World Cup spots,” chief selector Courtney Browne said.

“After a good showing as an opener in the Test matches, John Campbell – a fearless and attacking opening batter – will replace Evin Lewis who had to be withdrawn from the squad with a groin injury.”

He added: “Carlos Brathwaite who last played in the ICC World Cup qualifiers and who was a replacement in the last ODI series in Bangladesh will also join the squad along with Sheldon Cottrell who last played against Bangladesh last year in the Caribbean.

“They will replace Rovman Powell and Keemo Paul who are also both sidelined with injuries. The panel take this opportunity to wish the injured players a speedy recovery and to wish the team success in the upcoming ODIs.”

Campbell made his Test debut in the first of the three-match series against England at Kensington Oval last month, going on to make 176 runs at an average of 35.

His ODI selection now is now likely to see him paired with veteran left-hander and fellow Jamaican Chris Gayle at the top of the order.

Brathwaite, meanwhile, has not played ODIs in 12 months, despite his inclusion in the squad to tour Bangladesh last December.

He is currently campaigning in the Pakistan Super League for Lahore Qalanders in Dubai, where he played his first match on Thursday, and is due to arrive back in the Caribbean on Sunday.

Cottrell, 29, played the last of his six ODIs last July against Bangladesh in the Caribbean.

The opening ODI is part of a Kensington Oval doubleheader which sees the two teams clash again on Friday in the second match.

West Indies have not beaten England in an ODI series in 12 years.

SQUAD – Jason Holder (captain), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Darren Bravo, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, John Campbell, Ashley Nurse, Carlos Brathwaite, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas.