Camille Henry student tops Common Entrance (SEE FULL RESULTS)

Camille Henry Memorial School’s Rhea Barrett is St. Lucia’s top achiever in the Common Entrance examinations this year.

The 11-year-old scored 98.33 percent.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL RESULTS IN PDF OR SCROLL TO THE END OF THIS ARTICLE

Second place went to Vianna Flavius of Desruisseaux Combined School, who scored 97 percent and Andrew Bak of Tapion School who scored 96 percent to place third.

Fourth place was shared by seven students – four from Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary School, and one each from Tapion School, Ti Rocher Primary School and Camille Henry Memorial school.

SYNOPSIS OF THE 2017 COMMON ENTRANCE EXAMINATION RESULTS

The results of two thousand two hundred and fifty-eight (2258) candidates were processed for the 2017 Common Entrance Examination. Of these, one thousand one hundred and thirty-three (1133) were male and one thousand one hundred and twenty-five (1125) were female. Forty–six (46) candidates were provided with accommodations including large print, reader, scribe, reader-scribe and attendant.

A total of twenty-eight (28) candidates were absent.

For this year’s examination, the composite scores ranged from 13.67% to 98.33%.

The national mean was 60.62% representing a decrease of 2.11% when compared to the 2016 national mean of 62.73%.

One thousand one hundred and eighty (1180) or 52% of the candidates scored at or above the national mean, while one thousand and seventy eight (1078) or 48% scored below the mean.

All two thousand two hundred and fifty-eight (2258) candidates were assigned to twenty two secondary schools.

– Office of the Registrar of Examinations

Table 1 reveals the range of scores of candidates assigned to each secondary school.