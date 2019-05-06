‘Calm’ Venezuelan stabs wife to death in Trinidad

Share This On:

(NEWSDAY TRINIDAD) — Venezuelan mother of three, Katherine Diaz, recently came to Trinidad seeking a better life, but this morning her common-law husband snuffed out that life at a house in Princes Town.

The killer, a Venezuelan, stabbed her multiple times with a knife on a couch then calmly walked out of the house at King Street. Diaz was from Tucupita.

Police are searching for him as motive remains undetermined.

He is the father to one of Diaz’ three children, all of whom are staying in Venezuela with her relatives.

Speaking to Newsday, a Trinidadian who lives in the house said Diaz had been staying with him and other relatives for the past seven days.

The witness said at about 4 am, he and other relatives were awakened by the screams of Diaz. They saw the killer hovering over Diaz on the couch, repeatedly stabbing her. Calmly the man walked pass them, leaving Diaz gasping for breath. The man unlocked the front door and burglar proof, then left.

“There was no argument, no bickering, nothing like. He is a quiet man, so this is shocking to us. We are stunned. Last night we all went out liming and everything was normal. We came back home and went to bed. He is such a calm person,” said the man.

“When my wife put on the light, the man was on top of her. Katherine was speaking Spanish, so I did not understand. Right now, my wife is resting because she got an anxiety attack,” he said.

An ambulance took Diaz to the Princes Town Area Hospital where she later died.

Police from Princes Town and Homicide Bureau (Region III) are investigating.

