Calls for safety measures on Vieux-Fort promenade after fatal accident

Residents of Vieux-Fort are calling on the relevant authorities to put measures in place to deter reckless motorists from driving along the promenade in Vieux-Fort at break-neck speed.

The call came on the heels of a vehicular accident on the promenade a few days ago which claimed the life of a young man of the community.

Some feel the construction of speed bumps on the promenade is the only way the problem could be controlled, while others feel education is the best option.

Emrone Jn. Marie, 25, of Beanefield, died in a vehicular accident along the promenade a few days ago after his motorcycle, registration number PC388, collided with another vehicle.

The promenade, which connects Beanefield and Bruceville, is located next to the Vieux-Fort Primary School and the Beanefield Comprehensive Secondary School.

“A speed bump is long overdue on the promenade… Today it was a motorcyclist, tomorrow it could be a student of one of the schools nearby,” Gladston Joseph, a resident of Bruceville told this reporter in an interview.

He added: “Some vehicles, especially motorcyclists, drive on the Promenade at rocket speed putting people’s lives in danger…”

Jesse Fontallio, a teacher of the Vieux-Fort Primary School, said: “Something needs to be done to deal with the problem,” adding that, “a speed bump may just be one of the measures required to deal with it.”

According to Mervin Bellas, a teacher of the Beanefield Comprehensive Secondary School, speed bumps should have been placed on the promenade as soon as it was constructed.

“We always wait for something to happen before we take action… That’s the nature of us in St. Lucia, we are reactive,” Bellas lamented.

He said hopefully the accident would serve as an eye-opener to the relevant authorities who will now see the need to erect speed bumps on the promenade to save lives.

But he also feels drivers have a role to play in saving lives on the promenade where there are always children.

“However, we as drivers need to be more cautious when using the promenade…,” he added.

Inspector Marcellinus Leonce of the Vieux-Fort Police Station feels that speed bumps are not necessary because the traffic on the promenade is seldom heavy.

“It calls for education… Drivers need to be more cautious when driving along the promenade, especially when going to Bruceville,” he said.