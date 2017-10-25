Calls for safety measures on Vieux-Fort promenade after fatal accident

Residents of Vieux-Fort are calling on the relevant authorities to put measures in place to deter reckless motorists from driving along the promenade in Vieux-Fort at break-neck speed.
The call came on the heels of a vehicular accident on the promenade a few days ago which claimed the life of a young man of the community.
Some feel the construction of speed bumps on the promenade is the only way the problem could be controlled, while others feel education is the best option.
Emrone Jn. Marie, 25, of Beanefield, died in a vehicular accident along the promenade a few days ago after his motorcycle, registration number PC388, collided with another vehicle.
The promenade, which connects Beanefield and Bruceville, is located next to the Vieux-Fort Primary School and the Beanefield Comprehensive Secondary School.
“A speed bump is long overdue on the promenade… Today it was a motorcyclist, tomorrow it could be a student of one of the schools nearby,” Gladston Joseph, a resident of Bruceville told this reporter in an interview.
He added: “Some vehicles, especially motorcyclists, drive on the Promenade at rocket speed putting people’s lives in danger…”
Jesse Fontallio, a teacher of the Vieux-Fort Primary School, said: “Something needs to be done to deal with the problem,” adding that, “a speed bump may just be one of the measures required to deal with it.”
According to Mervin Bellas, a teacher of the Beanefield Comprehensive Secondary School, speed bumps should have been placed on the promenade as soon as it was constructed.
“We always wait for something to happen before we take action… That’s the nature of us in St. Lucia, we are reactive,” Bellas lamented.
He said hopefully the accident would serve as an eye-opener to the relevant authorities who will now see the need to erect speed bumps on the promenade to save lives.
But he also feels drivers have a role to play in saving lives on the promenade where there are always children.
“However, we as drivers need to be more cautious when using the promenade…,” he added.
Inspector Marcellinus Leonce of the Vieux-Fort Police Station feels that speed bumps are not necessary because the traffic on the promenade is seldom heavy.
“It calls for education… Drivers need to be more cautious when driving along the promenade, especially when going to Bruceville,” he said.
A goal such as "Safe Streets" in the U.S. https://www.pps.org/reference/livememtraffic/ may not translate directly in St. Lucia. It is worth noting, however, that drivers automatically drive slower when the driving space is more cramped, even if it is only lines on the road.
Speed bumps raise insurance rates, as vehicles suffer damage. One can accomplish the same goal with an easier technique.
anyone riding or driving above the speed limit is a defaulter,and should be taken off the road and prosecuted,too many people flout the law,on a daily basis ,it's only when when they are affected by the same actions that they are involved in that the call for the intervention of the law,why would anyone in their right senses want to be driving at a fast rate of speed on a roadway where other person have access to on a daily basis
Roads, streets and "highways" in the south of the island lack maintenance and policing. Enforce traffic laws and Properly marked and direct roads.
maybe he was one of those motorcyclists.
Right across from the police station. The officer right leave it so BUT set up speed traps place officers at both ends when they come flying down on it charge them the max or suspend their license. Once the word gets out that what's happening you will see how quick things change.
SMH. So u need speed bumps to control St. Lucians. Wow. You mean a road so wide and flat and yet still 2 vehicles collide and you blame authorities. SMH @ Lucians LOL Why not indicate that we Lucians need to more responsible and take responsibility for our actions. So many motorists, cars, ppl passed on that road for 2017 and no accident. So clearly the road is not a problem The problem is the individual who was driving or riding on the wrong side of the road.
Firstly, I believe there is no need for such large road. I would recommend that the authority make half the road available to vehicular traffic and place speed bumps and pedestrian crossing if necessary. The other half will be for pedestrians especially the students. This will not prevent the place to used for other activities.
That was a waste of $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ those politicians pension should be with held.
Everything in St. Lucia is knee jerk and the authorities are useless.
Really Inspector!!! Speed bumps not needed because traffic on the promenade is seldom heavy...I thought speed bumps are meant to control speed and even more important when traffic is not heavy...to me this is when drivers will speed unnecessarily and excessively when there is little traffic..If traffic is heavy then it is almost a given speed is reduced eh
Thank you...smh at the inspecter