Calls for Guy Joseph to be removed from St. Jude Hospital Reconstruction project

Former Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony and former Minister of Health under the United Workers Party (UWP) regime Dr. Keith Mondesir have made a clarion call for Minster Guy Joseph to be removed from the St. Jude Hospital Reconstruction Project.
They made the call yesterday while addressing a town hall meeting in Vieux-Fort which was organised by the Vieux-Fort Concerned Citizens Coalition for Change.
The two were among four panelists, which included Mark Hennecart, an architect who has worked on a number of public buildings both here and regionally, and Dr. Ernest Hilaire.
They had the large gathering who listened with intent fired up as they made their presentations without mincing words.
And from the response of the agitated gathering it was quite clear that they are prepared to take to the streets now to show their dissatisfaction with how government is handling the St. Jude Reconstruction Project.
“We are prepared to take protest action now, not tomorrow,” and “We are tired of going to meetings and doing nothing,” were some of the comments made by individuals in the crowd during the presentations of the panelists.
Dr. Mondesir and Dr. Anthony sought to dismiss the arguments of Joseph, point by point on some of the contentious issues relating to St. Jude Hospital, which the minister claimed occurred under the former administration.
“My position is that Guy Joseph should be left out of the project….” Mondesir said, triggering a thunderous applause from the gathering.
According to Mondesir, who was the Minister of Health at the time of the fire, the project should not fall under the Ministry of Economic Development, but rather under the Ministry of Infrastructure. He added that Joseph and all those people behind him are just causing confusion on the matter.
He described the idea of demolishing the hospital as lunatic, reckless and unproductive.
Mondesir said after the fire his government had engaged the American Engineer to assess the situation, and were advised by them not to interfere with the walls of the hospital, but rather to renovate it to build a strong structure.
He said they also engaged the Taiwanese government who donated $100 million towards the reconstruction of the hospital which has been a military hospital since 1941.
Mondesir dismissed the idea that there was no plan for the reconstruction of the hospital.
“I remember on two occasions the Taiwanese came here and showed us the plans…The plans are here…” Mondesir said.
He said on the project, they had a project manager in the name of Shanta King, a civil engineer, and a consultant who overlooked what she did, so he can’t understand how Joseph can say there are so many flaws in the hospital.
He said when they left office it was said the hospital was 75 per cent complete but now it is 55 per cent complete.
He called on the government to bring back the Taiwanese construction firm which worked on the Wellness Centre on the Millennium Highway, which according to him was sabotaged by the Chinese. He said the firm has a good track record and is confident that they will do a very good job, adding that if this happens the hospital will be completed within a year.
The audience was also given an opportunity to ask questions on the issues discussed. And they did make full use of the opportunity by asking a number of pertinent questions.
if kenny had love you people from the south he would see it fit to see thats the people who put him to seat all this term .would have a place were they could go when they have any health problem . only know he can come and pressure uwp guys to build the hospital when uwp left office it was 75% complete the five year you could add the 35% . kenny will only fool the uneducated donnkey from the vieux_fort
Since the discourse on the st.judes hospital began , removing Guy Joseph from the reconstruction project is the best suggestion I have heard so far . This Guy Joseph is too controversial . I have never regarded this project as an economic development project but rather as an infrastructure project. The hospital is to serve the people , it's not a hotel. Why isn't Guy paying attention to the Owen King hospital ? There is money to be made at St. Jude's and nothing to be made at Owen King .
In other for us to know exactly what is the present situation with the construction of the hospital we need to do the following.
1. Release the audit results so we as citizens can make decisions without having both side saying he said, she said.
2. Have the association of engineers which hopefully is a bipartisan group to visit the site and follow up with a report on their findings. My understanding is that has been suggested before, but turned down by the present government
3. We will need to know exactly what the cost of the construction is so far, including supplies that might still be in storage. We hear all these numbers being thrown around without a proper description of materials that might have been purchased, but not known to the public. For all we know this could add up to a few million dollars.
4. There should also be a final inventory of what is there and what is needed with costing on what it will take to finish the work. This needs to be done by the association of engineers.
5. We should as citizen demand that the political parties work together to get this hospital completed soon, since both side bear some culperbility for this disaster.
6. Last but not least, STOP playing politics with our health. Our wellness as a community sees no colors nor does it care how the hospital gets built. We just want to have a place where we can rely on when we are sick and need help to improve our wellness.
That seems like nothing more than a diversion. You all hear investigation so every rooster now crowing. Heads are gonna roll and Somebody gots to pay!
Oh so the Taiwanese are the ones who drew up the plans and they were also the ones who donated the money. So why is that the Ministry of Planning has no idea of and have no approved copies? Mondesir's argument doesn't solidly state whether we had an approved set of plans for the hospital. That's what everybody wants to know.
So why do they have a problem with Guy??? That's Kenny's most formidable nemesis.
If you have the evidence of embezzlement by him ..take him to court..
Yeah; adding fuel to the fire. While the poor people suffer. This is what St. Lucia, an island that was in many ways already rebounding in years gone bye has become; a land of chaos and confusion. Thanks to our present crop of hot - headed and incompetent politicians.
People never want to hear the truth especially in politics. The new hospital is a shambles for the time the project started to rebuild the hospital should have been completed by now, where were the inspectors to check every stage of the project to make sure it was going according to the drawn plans, what happened to the money. Money wasted and job not completed what a shame
Yeah, and you just drank Guy's poisonous soup down to the last spoonful. How gullible you are!
Self interest at its very best (or worst)
I see Kenny got time on his hands now. Shame he couldn't spare the time whilst in office.
UWP will do what ever has to be done on their own agenda.
You're full of shit . Uwp will act according to the peoples' wishes . Your thinking is the type of thinking that gets us into trouble every time.