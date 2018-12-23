Calling Saint Lucians: Fully-funded Westerwelle Young Founders 2019 Program to Germany

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — SLUDTERA would like to inform interested persons in St. Lucia, the Caribbean and Latin America that the fully-funded Westerwelle Young Founders 2019 Program to Germany is open and accepting applications until Tuesday January 8th 2019.

Twice a year (Spring and Autumn), 25 entrepreneurs start the program by attending the Young Founders Conference in Berlin. During this time, they have the unique opportunity to meet and interact with successful entrepreneurs, investors and political decision makers. CLICK HERE TO APPLY NOW

Throughout the program, the Young Founders will have the chance to develop their businesses and discuss challenges with a personal mentor as well as with fellow Young Founders in a peer mentoring group. Moreover, Young Founders will receive further support through regular expert webinars that cater to their needs.

What Is Offered:



* The Westerwelle Young Founders Conference – a week-long conference in Berlin to get to know fellow Young Founders, the German startup scene, and strengthen their entrepreneurial skills by attending workshops and meetings (travel and accommodation will be covered by the Westerwelle Foundation);

* A personal mentor who is an experienced entrepreneur and will function as a sparring partner with whom you can discuss upcoming challenges and new opportunities;

* Monthly peer mentoring calls with the other successful Young Founders of the cohort to share knowledge with and support each other;

* Expert sessions on relevant topics (e.g. OKRs, investor KPIs, marketing & sales);

* The Young Founders Network — a strong alumni network that functions as a platform for all Young Founders to connect with each other, exchange ideas and find support for existing challenges;

* Exposure to the Berlin startup scene and the public for you and your startup via our social media channels and our networks,

* Assistance beyond the program as we remain a contact person for the Young Founders and will help you to find suitable experts for challenges, offer possibilities to share learnings with current cohorts or celebrate successes.

Program requirements

– You have recently (in the last 5 years) started a for-profit company with a scallable business model that has achieved Product-Market Fit and has ideally secured first external funding (if you run a business model that requires external investment);

– your company is based in a developing or emerging country or has a strong business focus on developing and emerging economies;

– you possess a good working knowledge of English;

– you are available to attend the Young Founders Conference in Berlin and can make time to participate in monthly mentoring and peer mentoring calls for the 6-month program.

Please note that foreign applicants must possess valid travel documents (including a visa, if necessary) to enter Germany, and valid travel medical insurance.

Application Process WYFP Spring 2019

1. Online application (Deadline: 8 January 2019, 1 am CET or 8 am AST previous day)

2. Notification of application status to all candidates (23 January 2019)

3. Skype interviews with shortlisted candidates (24 January – 12 February 2019)

4. Jury decision and final selection of candidates (18 February 2019)

5. Notification of application results to shortlisted candidates (19 February 2019)

The Network

One of the highlights of participating in the Westerwelle Young Founders Program is that every participant will also join the Young Founders Network — a strong network of outstanding entrepreneurs from emerging and developing countries who had participated in the program themselves. The Young Founders Network is a place to look for expertise, develop synergies with other Young Founders and support each other.