Calling all Saint Lucians and OECS nationals: Fully funded UK scholarship application now open

(PRESS RELEASE) — The University of Manchester has a fully-funded scholarship available for the MSc Management and Information Systems distance learning programme (starting in February 2019).

This scholarship is only available for applicants from the following Commonwealth small states:

Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Mauritius, Namibia, Seychelles, The Gambia; Fiji Islands, Kiribati, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu.

Applications are now being accepted from those who fully meet all eligibility criteria, and the deadline for completion is 2 Jan 2019.

Full details at: https://www.manchester.ac.uk/study/masters/funding/opportunity-search/display/?id=00000406