Calling all Domino lovers

(PRESS RELEASE) – The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture encourages all firms and Government Ministries to form teams of nine and participate in the great game of Dominos.

The 2018 Inter Commercial House Domino Competition hosted by the Chamber of Commerce will commence October 2018. The Chamber looks to promote healthy sportsmanship and friend rivalry with this much loved sport and gives participants a chance to network with other lovers of the sport.

Teams will look to dethrone the 2017 Champions the Water and Sewage Company (WASCO), whom took home both titles of Dominos and Futsal.

Registration for the tournament ends on 4th October 2018. If you are interested in joining the 2018 Inter Commercial House Domino Competition please contact the Chamber at 452-3165 or email us at [email protected]