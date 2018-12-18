Call to end prayer at public events sparks debate

Share This On:
(SNO) — A call to end prayer at schools and other public events in Saint Lucia has sparked debate as to whether the idea is actually a good one.
The argument was put forth by local musician and educator, Jason Joseph, that in this day and age, one cannot force only Christianity down people’s throat.
“It is not proper in this day and age to be going to a public event or to go to some professional meeting and you are being asked to stand to pray and in some cases to even sing,” he argued in an interview with HOT7 News. “That is totally out of place and I think it is time all these things are looked at and being taken a little bit more seriously.”
He stated that such things are still happening in schools on the island.
“You have a public school but yet Christianity is being forced on all children,” he stated. “If you are going to teach the children about religion that is something else, you teach them about all religion and that should include atheism as well, you cannot only force Christianity on children and ask people to pray and talk about Jesus Christ in a society like ours where people have different beliefs.”
But Archdeacon of the Anglican Church, Christian Glasgow, is not buying the argument, saying that as a Christian nation, prayer is part of the Saint Lucian identity.
“We in Saint Lucia claim to be Christians, then we must live out that Christian identity,” he stated to HOT7 News. “We must live it out. Prayer in public spaces is part of our identity. If a person has an issue with that, excuse him or herself from it. He or she can exercise the freedom of choice.”
Pastor John Robert Lee said the matter is a “difficult one” and even he struggles with it.
“But I don’t think we can eliminate or try to completely eliminate (it),” he said to HOT7 News. “For example a Catholic school should lead children in prayers. They are a Catholic school ran by Catholics and these schools should be free to lead their schools in prayers. If there are people in there who are not Catholics, you want to step out then I guess they are free to step out but we have to find a way to remember that we are a pluralistic society with different religious views around or no religious views at all.”
And then when the light was removed, the darkness consumed the people. Their screaming will be heard forever never to be appeased for no longer was hope an option.
The thing about it is that my little country St. Lucia wants to adopt everything they see and hear America doing. Stop with the foolishness because without prayers where would we be, maybe he himself needs someone to pray for he.
Not because somebody has an alternative opinion that you cast them as a jackass or moron because you cannot dispute the facts that he has stated. IN fact to be a Christian is to embrace others and not only those that think like you or believe in the same things. Christ did not force Christianity down anybody's throat and in fact was more disappointed in the way that his own Church was teaching about God. There will always be contention when it comes to religion, and in the times before Jesus nations were made to convert. However after the coming of Jesus and the introduction of the Christianity that we now follow man were pretty much allowed to their own religious beliefs and nothing was imposed on them.
The sooner religion is banned, the better the world will be. Some of the most religious nations on the planet are the most brutal, with medieval dogma practiced in the 21st Century. THERE IS NO GOD and Science gives a better point of view on everything around us. Religion Brain washes people to believe pie in the sky nonsense. Religion is the opium of the masses created to keep its practitioners under the thumbs of liars. Listen to the debates of Christopher Hitchens against religious zealots on Youtube and see how he cuts them down to size with his simple yet beautiful explanations...better still, read his books.....check out Richard Dawkin's The God Delusion and let logic open your mind, Steven Hawkins A Brief History of Time.....religion just hood winks its followers.....
But bachelor himself is an atheist...i expect no different from him....let christians practice their belief and jus stay out if anyone decides to...ok simple.....not to cut it out completely....but wen things happen we all crying God......no wonder our country is in this state..... so the same way i am sure ppl will say let gays b gays freedom of expression....so wen to make d child what they doin....oh ok....so is the.ppl dat makin wif man and woman own dey want......not.one f****....bachelor u dnt wana stand dont stand u dnt wana sing dnt sing ok....simple so no headache.....ok...life continues with each and evry man to himself and his belief
It's a statement to the further we as people drift away from the teaching of God is the deeper in despair society has fallen on a whole. The more we remove God from ourselves, is the tighter the reach of Satan. The Lord is our refuge and strength and we should never remove him from our daily lives whether public or private.
mr. Joseph is a moron and a jark-ahse that think he bright. boy get that deek away from your mouth. get some morality be of some forking value to your nation. could u imagine our state, if we were not a christian nation? things would be worst. and all those countries that appear to fool you that they have no Most High, are steeped in practices that call upon energies or whatever you want to call them. black boy go to school and learn! you obviously dont understand as much as you think you do. marjee u saying!
And a serious moron tooo....dnt mind u see him deh talkin he taught me at salcc and the man not interactin with ppl so uh...i eh no weh he get that behaviour from...n pyschology too...i am not surprised he would be this way..Lord help our nation....well bachelor i tel ppl like u take the bible and burn it if there is no God....nonsense..sooo stingy its unbelievable...
Very insulting and meanspirited comment. He is entitled to his opinion.
There will always have Character such as that kind. Empty vessels make the most noise. In order to be given attention. Whenever there are events and he is aware of such practice will be taken place he should stay far away. You're are an extreme alien
Lord please deliver us from these copy cats and small minded people. Bring our people together in prayer, love and mercy. Amen!!
On behalf of Atheist I understand but as a Christian this is my opinion. *Cut out the religious songs etc in schools, public events and functions. When it comes to prayer the person leading should say something like - Let us take one minute of silence to pray to our God, whatever or whoever we conceive him to be.* And there should be a one minute of silence while everyone prays.
Mr. Joseph has a point, a small step could be for children how are not part of the faith be allowed to abstain from prayers in school