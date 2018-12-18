Call to end prayer at public events sparks debate

Share This On:

(SNO) — A call to end prayer at schools and other public events in Saint Lucia has sparked debate as to whether the idea is actually a good one.

The argument was put forth by local musician and educator, Jason Joseph, that in this day and age, one cannot force only Christianity down people’s throat.

“It is not proper in this day and age to be going to a public event or to go to some professional meeting and you are being asked to stand to pray and in some cases to even sing,” he argued in an interview with HOT7 News. “That is totally out of place and I think it is time all these things are looked at and being taken a little bit more seriously.”

He stated that such things are still happening in schools on the island.

“You have a public school but yet Christianity is being forced on all children,” he stated. “If you are going to teach the children about religion that is something else, you teach them about all religion and that should include atheism as well, you cannot only force Christianity on children and ask people to pray and talk about Jesus Christ in a society like ours where people have different beliefs.”

But Archdeacon of the Anglican Church, Christian Glasgow, is not buying the argument, saying that as a Christian nation, prayer is part of the Saint Lucian identity.

“We in Saint Lucia claim to be Christians, then we must live out that Christian identity,” he stated to HOT7 News. “We must live it out. Prayer in public spaces is part of our identity. If a person has an issue with that, excuse him or herself from it. He or she can exercise the freedom of choice.”

Pastor John Robert Lee said the matter is a “difficult one” and even he struggles with it.

“But I don’t think we can eliminate or try to completely eliminate (it),” he said to HOT7 News. “For example a Catholic school should lead children in prayers. They are a Catholic school ran by Catholics and these schools should be free to lead their schools in prayers. If there are people in there who are not Catholics, you want to step out then I guess they are free to step out but we have to find a way to remember that we are a pluralistic society with different religious views around or no religious views at all.”