Call for the 2018 Photojournalism Biennial Sinaloa

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Embassy of the United Mexican States to Saint Lucia wishes to announce the launching of the call: “2018 Photojournalism Biennial Sinaloa” from the Cultural Institute of Sinaloa and the Sinaloa Art Museum, in Culiacán, Mexico.

The Photojournalism Biennial Sinaloa is a project conceived with the aim of recognizing, strengthening, stimulating and promoting the practice of photojournalism at the national and international levels, and is directed mainly to the artistic community.

With this call, all professional photographers from all nationalities that provide valid documentation regarding their current professional status as photographers are encouraged to participate individually or collectively. The terms of this call can be consulted through www.culturasinaloa.gob.mx and http://www.bienalfotoperiodismosinaloa.com/

The call is divided into 3 categories: current topics and general news, nature and people. The participating photos must be produced between the year 2017 and until June 30th, 2018, and do not necessarily have to be previously published. Three prises, each one of $100,000 MXP (around 5,000 USD), will be awarded to the winners. The reception of the works is now open through the website: www.bienalfotoperiodismosinaloa.com, and will close on September 18th, 2018. The decision of the jury will be published on October 11th, 2018.

The selected photographs will be integrated into an exhibition to be opened at the Sinaloa Museum of Art, as a part of the activities of the Sinaloa Cultural Festival, on November 15th, 2018 and the Cultural Institute of Sinaloa will later publish a catalogue with the selected works.

For more information, please contact Guadalupe Aguilar, the Biennial Coordinator, at cell phone number 6671502388 in Mexico City or by email: [email protected]