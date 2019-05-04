Call for registration/re-registration of private educational institutions

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to inform that it is mandatory that all private educational institutions operating in Saint Lucia possess a private educational institution permit, issued by the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development.

In light of this — pursuant to the Saint Lucia Education Act (Cap 18.01) Revised Edition as at 31 December 2005, Part 5, Division 2, Private Educational Institutions — the Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations is inviting ALL non-registered private educational institutions in Saint Lucia to submit an application for registration, in order to receive a permit to operate such an institution on island.

In the case of an institution which has already been registered, but is not a valid holder of an educational permit, or the permit has expired, you are required to re-register the said institution with the Department of Education.

The application form for registration of private educational institutions can be obtained from the Human Resource Development (HRD) Unit of the Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations, 4th Floor, Francis Compton Building, Waterfront, Castries.

The HRD Unit can also be contacted via telephone numbers 468-5229/5230/5434/5431 or [email protected] or [email protected] Kindly note that the deadline for submission of completed registration forms to the HRD Unit is June 17, 2019.

