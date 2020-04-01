Call 311 for relief packages from NEMO

Share This On:

(St. Lucia News Online) — Following last evening’s announcement by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet of the seven-day shutdown commencing today, Wednesday April 1, 2020, members of the public are encouraged to call 311 to request relief packages from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).

The relief package is expected to include food and/or medical supplies, according to reports.

Persons calling 311 to request relief packages from NEMO are asked to leave their

(1) names (including aliases)

(2) specific address and

(3) phone contact numbers

“NEMO shall be preparing packages which shall be distributed by District Disaster Committees (DDCs). These DDCs shall then be facilitating the delivery of these packages to individuals whose contact information has been given to the 311 agents. Distribution through DDCs is expected to commence within the next 24 to 48 hours,” according to a post on the official Facebook page of Prime Minister Chastanet.

The prime minister on Tuesday announced a 24-hour shutdown and curfew of the country from 5 a.m. April 1, 2020, until 5 a.m. April 7, 2020, following news that four more persons have tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus.

All supermarkets will be closed and persons can only leave their homes to conduct essential services upon written approval from NEMO, and/or for medical emergencies.

Respiratory clinics across the island will remain open.

