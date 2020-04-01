Don't Miss

Call 311 for relief packages from NEMO

By St. Lucia News Online
April 1, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(Not an actual NEMO relief package)

(St. Lucia News Online) — Following last evening’s announcement by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet of the seven-day shutdown commencing today, Wednesday April 1, 2020, members of the public are encouraged to call 311 to request relief packages from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).

The relief package is expected to include food and/or medical supplies, according to reports.

Persons calling 311 to request relief packages from NEMO are asked to leave their
(1) names (including aliases)
(2) specific address and
(3) phone contact numbers

“NEMO shall be preparing packages which shall be distributed by District Disaster Committees (DDCs). These DDCs shall then be facilitating the delivery of these packages to individuals whose contact information has been given to the 311 agents. Distribution through DDCs is expected to commence within the next 24 to 48 hours,” according to a post on the official Facebook page of Prime Minister Chastanet.

The prime minister on Tuesday announced a 24-hour shutdown and curfew of the country from 5 a.m. April 1, 2020, until 5 a.m. April 7, 2020, following news that four more persons have tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus.

All supermarkets will be closed and persons can only leave their homes to conduct essential services upon written approval from NEMO, and/or for medical emergencies.

Respiratory clinics across the island will remain open.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.