California man punched his mom for hiding toilet paper: cops

(NEW YORK POST) – An angry California man tried to wipe the floor with his own mother — when he accused her of hoarding toilet paper amid the coronavirus lockdown and slugged her in the face, cops said.

Adrian Yan, 26, was busted on a battery charge after the filthy fracas Monday at his home in the town of Saugus, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Shirley Miller said.

“Apparently the family disturbance had started over an argument about toilet paper,” Miller told The Post. “[Yan’s mother] said that she had been hiding it because he was using too much.”

Yan allegedly got so enraged, he punched his 40-something mother in her face, but she later declined medical treatment.

Santa Clarita Valley Station deputies have seen a recent uptick in reports of domestic disturbances during California’s pandemic-related stay-at-home directive, Miller said.

“Tensions are running high in a lot of households,” she said.

Yan lived at the home with his mother and other relatives, Miller said. It’s unclear how many.

Deputies tweeted about the incident late Tuesday.

“Family disturbance calls can start out over small things, and then they escalate,” department officials wrote.