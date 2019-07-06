California could be hit by even bigger quake in coming days

(NEW YORK POST) — Reeling from its worst earthquake in two decades, California could be rocked by an even bigger one in the coming days, experts warn.

Southern California has already been rattled by aftershocks, some as big as 4.7-magnitude, following the 6.4-magnitude temblor that hit in the Mojave Desert near the city of Ridgecrest early Thursday.

Now US Geological Survey seismologist Susan Hough has warned that there is a small risk that the worst is still to come, according to SF Gate.

“With any earthquake, there is a 5 percent chance something even bigger will happen within the next three days,” Hough told the site.

“If it did, it would be in the same remote area.”

Either way, the region should expect to shake for days, with Hough predicting at least one aftershock to be as big as 5.5-magnitude — and as many as 100 of 3.5-magnitude.

“For a 6.5 quake you’d expect a lot of aftershocks,” Hough said. “Some aftershock sequences are more lively than others. This part of California tends to produce more aftershocks.”

Thursday’s quake was the largest in the area since the 7.1-magnitude Hector Mine earthquake in 1999.

In 1994, the 6.7-magnitude Northridge temblor struck in a highly populated area — killing 57 and injuring roughly 8,700.

