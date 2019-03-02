Don't Miss
Calderon wins Independence Table Tennis

By Terry Finisterre
March 2, 2019

De’Andre Calderon (Terry Finisterre photo)

(SNO) — De’Andre Calderon won the under-18 open division as the Saint Lucia Table Tennis Association held its Independence Day Classic Chapionships last weekend.

After dominating the preliminary rounds, Calderon defeated Ishmel Moise in the semifinals 3-0 (12-10, 11-8, 11-8).

The other semifinal match saw a family battle between yet another pair of talented teens.

Nate John, who had been playing with fine form, was upset by his brother, Kenneth John, 3-2 (12-10, 13-15, 11-9, 7-11,7-11).

In the finals, De’Andre Calderon won in straight sets over Kenneth John, 11-5,11-4, 11-9.

