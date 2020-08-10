By CAGE St. Lucia

(PRESS RELEASE) — On July 30, 2020, CAGE “Caribbean Cash” progressives recorded its biggest jackpot hit when a player at Corner Shop on Brazil Street in Castries won $98,096.66.

The winner’s photo has been withheld at the request of the winner.

CAGE St. Lucia Ltd has paid out a total of $307,952.28 in Progressive Jackpot prizes for the month of July 2020. These winnings came from across all the tiers, MEGA CASH, SUPER CASH and LOT A CASH, in our Progressive games. This figure does not include the numerous cash bonuses won during the daily running promotions.

On August 1, 2020, Octavia Cassius became the fifth Mega Cash Jackpot winner since the

company launched its Caribbean Cash Progressives Jackpot in November 2019. She won

$68,197.52 at Dax’s Bar, Victoria Street, Castries.

CAGE St. Lucia Ltd is happy to announce even bigger Progressive Jackpots. The limit on the

MEGA CASH Jackpot has been reset from $99,000 to $127,500. In addition, a new Progressive game called Mighty Black Knight has been added to its game offering.

CAGE, the leading gaming operator in the Caribbean, continues to offer monthly promotions, a loyalty club program where players can obtain rewards for their play, daily promotions and a chance to win $10,000 on any of its core games.

Stay tuned for more exciting games and promotions from CAGE! Become a winner with CAGE St. Lucia!