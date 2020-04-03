Don't Miss

CAF donates USD$400,000 to Trinidad and Tobago to fight COVID-19

By CAF
April 3, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) — Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Finance will receive a USD$400,000 donation from the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) to strengthen its emergency response mechanisms and to reinforce the protection, and safety of medical personnel working in the prevention, mitigation and care of patients affected by this global COVID-19 pandemic.

With this donation, CAF supports the containment and control measures that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago is undertaking to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Trinidad and Tobago’s efforts to contain and mitigate the pandemic are heading in the right direction, and this donation is the first one of several actions we are undertaking to contribute to strengthen prevention, mitigation and medical care, in order to preserve public health in the country,” said Luis Carranza, CEO of CAF.

Following the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO), CAF supports its member countries in dealing with this humanitarian emergency with initiatives such as the donation to Trinidad and Tobago.

Additionally, CAF made available a USD$2.5 billion Emergency Credit Line for countercyclical and rapid disbursement for those countries most in need of urgent assistance.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

