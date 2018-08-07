Cadet summer camp

Don't Miss
Press Release
August 7, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The annual Summer Camp of the St Lucia Cadet Corps was held at the Babonneau Primary School from July 20th to August 5th.

The camp was under the command of Lieutenant Kimacha Remy. There was a total of 82 cadets on the camp. The program of the camp included a 5 day hike from Babonneau central to Monchy to Boguis, to Debarra then to Aux lyon in Dennery. There were a number of activities including Firing range activities in anse La Raye, Debate, Drills and social events.

There was a presentation made to an infirm gentleman from Monchy who is very talented in drawing with his mouth.

A tablet, drawing kit with stencils as well as a hamper was presented to him by the Camp Commandant Lt Kimacha Remy and her team.

The closing parade was on Saturday, August 4th, which was held on the school grounds with the Commandant of the St Lucia Cadet Corps Lieutenant Colonel Nathan Hyacinth receiving the Salute and parting a few words. The camp ended officially on Sunday 5th August. All Cadets were transported back home safely

