Cacao bludgeon La Guerre in Babonneau cricket

(SNO) — Centuries by Dhan Raj Cepal and Jamal James helped Cacao to pummel La Guerre by 304 runs at the Balata Playing and Garrand defeated Fond Assau by four wickets at the Des Barras Playing Field as two matches were played in the Hon. Ezechiel Joseph, National Lotteries Authority Babonneau Super 40 Overs Competition on Sunday February 24, 2019.

In a Group A encounter played at the Des Barras Playing Field, Fond Assau won the toss and elected to bat first. They were bowled out for 171 in 26 overs with the main contributors with the bat being Tyrell Chiko 47 off 20 balls with four sixes and four fours and N. Leo 35 off 34 balls with four fours and one six.

Leading the bowling for Garrand were Travis with 4 for 22 in 7 overs and Joshua Mann 2 for 17 in 5 overs.

Garrand batting second scored 172 for 6 in 25.4 overs with Vick Thomas scoring 53 of 47 balls with 3 sixes and four fours, Joshua Mann with 41 off 22 balls with four sixes and three fours and Shane David 28 of 12 balls with three sixes and two fours.

Garvin Serieux with 2 for 24 in 6 overs was the pick of the bowlers for Fond Assau.

At the Balata Playing Field, it was a lopsided affair in Group B as Cacao pulverized La Guerre by 304 runs. Batting First Cacao scored a mammoth 355 for 3 in their allotted overs. For Cacao, Dhan Raj Cepal scored magnificent 133 off 81 balls with 16 fours and 6 sixes, Jamal James a brutal 100 of 50 balls with 10 fours and seven sixes and Mateo Boulogne 69 off 53 balls with 8 fours and four sixes. Cepal and Boulonge shared an opening stand of 168. This was followed by a second wicket stand of 175 between Cepal and James. The three were very severe on the La Guerre bowling.

At their turn to bat, la Guerre manage a feeble 51 all out in 9.5 overs to give Cacao victory by 304 runs. R. Anthony with 25 off 32 balls with four fours and one six was the only batsman from La Guerre to get in double figures.

Bowling for Cacao and Kendrick William 3 for 0 in 5 balls and Dillan John bagged three for 25 in 5 overs were the pick of the bowlers.

La Guerre is making a comeback in Babonneau cricket after a long hiatus.