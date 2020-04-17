Cabot Saint Lucia contributes $50,000 to St Lucia’s COVID-19 response

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) – Cabot Saint Lucia today made a donation of EC$50,000 to the government and people of Saint Lucia to help fund essential resources for health service and front-line staff, as well as to provide support to residents across the island.
The COVID-19 pandemic is having significant impact on lives and livelihoods across the globe, challenging the resources of large and small economies alike. Saint Lucia is no exception, and Cabot Saint Lucia sees it as imperative to join the fight and do its part.
According to Jules Cowan-Dewar, VP of Sales and Marketing, “One of Cabot’s guiding principles has always been supporting the communities in which we operate. This is an unprecedented time, and we are grateful to be able to contribute to the COVID-19 relief efforts in Saint Lucia.”
