Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation launched with US$500K donation to support hurricane relief

(PRESS RELEASE) – Further to its recently announced relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma and Maria – including expertise deployment, humanitarian aid drops and free calls for impacted customers – C&W Communications (C&W) today launched the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation (‘the Foundation’), with seed funding of US$500K to help support humanitarian efforts across the region.

The initial primary purpose of the Foundation will be to serve as a fundraising hub, enabling monies raised to be directed to local, regional and international agencies to execute projects in affected territories. In the longer term the Foundation will also support other charitable and community causes in the markets the Company serves. C&W also announced a concerted drive to raise further funding from partners, suppliers and individual donors, including the launch of a ‘Text To Donate’ campaign.

John Reid, C&W’s CEO, said, “The 2017 hurricane season continues to have a grave impact upon some of the markets in which we operate, and the present situation requires a concerted effort to provide much needed relief. What has been truly uplifting, however, is the huge desire amongst our employees, partners, and customers – as well as our extended Liberty Global family– to help improve the situation on the ground. The establishment of the Foundation is our commitment to do just that – and we’re looking to get everyone involved to help drive hurricane relief and other humanitarian efforts.”

The Company provided further details on its drive to raise further monies from partners and stakeholders across its footprint as well as that of parent company Liberty Global. C&W also announced the launch of a ‘Text To Donate’ campaign, whereby customers in the Caribbean can pledge a $1 donation to aid the relief effort through the Foundation by texting ‘GIVE’ to shortcode 2300. In addition, the Company launched an internal payroll giving scheme for its some 7,000 employees.

Reid concluded, “We stand shoulder to shoulder with those impacted during this severe hurricane season. The Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation is our deep, long term commitment to drive much needed funding into markets requiring relief, to enable rebuilding efforts and the return to the vibrancy that represents the Caribbean culture, as well as in the long term, enable further development opportunities. Together with our employees, partners and customers we will continue to make a difference in the markets we’re proud to serve.”