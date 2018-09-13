Border Control Cabinet Conclusion revoked; team appointed to facilitate “extensive” consultation

Pin +1 Share 2 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Cabinet of Ministers have reiterated the commitment of Government to ensure effective and responsive border management and has appointed a team to undertake extensive and in depth dialogue on the establishment a single Border Control Management entity.

The team is to engage and discuss with all stakeholders on the appropriate structure for the proposed Border Control Management agency.

In order for this to have meaningful effect, the Cabinet has also taken the decision with immediate effect, to revoke Cabinet Conclusion 247 of 16th April 2018 which previously addressed the establishment of the entity.

The Government of Saint Lucia commits to taking into account all the concerns and recommendations of the stakeholders to ensure that Saint Lucia’s borders are secure.

The Cabinet-appointed team is expected to submit a detailed report to Cabinet by December 2018.