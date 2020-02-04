Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

CAB to speak at major regional meetings

By Caribbean Association of Banks
February 4, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share1
1 Shares

Ms. Wendy Delmar, CEO of the Caribbean Association of Banks Inc.

(PRESS RELEASE) – The recognised voice of the region’s banking and financial services sector will be heard at gatherings in Cuba and Trinidad and Tobago this week.

Ms. Wendy Delmar, Chief Executive Officer of the Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB) Inc., will be delivering presentations at the CANTO annual general meeting in Havana, and the ACAMS AML Symposium in Port of Spain.

Ms. Delmar will be addressing the CANTO AGM on Tuesday morning on the subject, “Common Trends for Banks and Telcos – Blockchain and Cybersecurity.” Cybersecurity is a growing concern for the banking sector globally, and billions are being spent to seek new solutions. Digital security incident response and recovery cost banking entities in Latin America and the Caribbean approximately US$809 million in 2017 alone.

CANTO is the leading authority in shaping information, communication and technology in the Caribbean Region and the Americas. Their AGM runs 2-4 February.

Meanwhile, at the ACAMS anti-money laundering forum, Ms. Delmar will speak to best practices for providing and obtaining correspondent banking relationships. ACAMS, the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, is holding its second annual symposium on the subject. The symposium brings together a number of financial crime prevention professionals from the Caribbean, North America, South America, and beyond.

Ms. Delmar is a veteran banker, having worked with Scotiabank for over 20 years prior to taking up her duties at CAB. A mother of three, she was also President of the Bankers Association of Saint Lucia.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share1
1 Shares

More Finance/Business Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.