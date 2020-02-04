CAB to speak at major regional meetings

Share This On:

Pin 1 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The recognised voice of the region’s banking and financial services sector will be heard at gatherings in Cuba and Trinidad and Tobago this week.

Ms. Wendy Delmar, Chief Executive Officer of the Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB) Inc., will be delivering presentations at the CANTO annual general meeting in Havana, and the ACAMS AML Symposium in Port of Spain.

Ms. Delmar will be addressing the CANTO AGM on Tuesday morning on the subject, “Common Trends for Banks and Telcos – Blockchain and Cybersecurity.” Cybersecurity is a growing concern for the banking sector globally, and billions are being spent to seek new solutions. Digital security incident response and recovery cost banking entities in Latin America and the Caribbean approximately US$809 million in 2017 alone.

CANTO is the leading authority in shaping information, communication and technology in the Caribbean Region and the Americas. Their AGM runs 2-4 February.

Meanwhile, at the ACAMS anti-money laundering forum, Ms. Delmar will speak to best practices for providing and obtaining correspondent banking relationships. ACAMS, the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, is holding its second annual symposium on the subject. The symposium brings together a number of financial crime prevention professionals from the Caribbean, North America, South America, and beyond.

Ms. Delmar is a veteran banker, having worked with Scotiabank for over 20 years prior to taking up her duties at CAB. A mother of three, she was also President of the Bankers Association of Saint Lucia.

( 0 ) ( 0 )