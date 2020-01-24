BVI: Water & Sewerage employee accused of stealing over $42K from department

Share This On:
(BVI NEWS) – An employee of the Water & Sewerage Department was granted $80,000 signed bail at the Magistrate’s Court after he allegedly stole more than $42,000 from the government’s statutory body.
Charged with false accounting, theft, possession of proceeds of criminal conduct and breach of trust is Paraquita Bay resident Michael Glasgow.
He was not required to plead when he appeared before Magistrate Ayanna Baptiste-DaBreo on Monday.
This is because the offences for which he is charged are indictable, meaning they are triable before a judge and jury at the High Court.
Allegations
The court heard that the accused acquired the sum over an unspecified period of time when he visited Anegada to collect revenue from customers on behalf of the department.
The Water & Sewerage Department discovered that monies were missing while conducting an audit so they alerted the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF).
In response, the RVIPF launched a probe and subsequently charged Glasgow with the offences before the court.
Bail
As part of his bail conditions, Glasgow is to surrender his travel documents to police and to report to the East End Police Station every Monday and Friday.
He is to return to court on February 25.
Attorney-at-law Myron Walwyn represented him.
