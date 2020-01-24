Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

BVI: Water & Sewerage employee accused of stealing over $42K from department

By BVI News
January 24, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(BVI NEWS) – An employee of the Water & Sewerage Department was granted $80,000 signed bail at the Magistrate’s Court after he allegedly stole more than $42,000 from the government’s statutory body.

Charged with false accounting, theft, possession of proceeds of criminal conduct and breach of trust is Paraquita Bay resident Michael Glasgow.

He was not required to plead when he appeared before Magistrate Ayanna Baptiste-DaBreo on Monday.

This is because the offences for which he is charged are indictable, meaning they are triable before a judge and jury at the High Court.

Allegations

The court heard that the accused acquired the sum over an unspecified period of time when he visited Anegada to collect revenue from customers on behalf of the department.

The Water & Sewerage Department discovered that monies were missing while conducting an audit so they alerted the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF).

In response, the RVIPF launched a probe and subsequently charged Glasgow with the offences before the court.

Bail

As part of his bail conditions, Glasgow is to surrender his travel documents to police and to report to the East End Police Station every Monday and Friday.

He is to return to court on February 25.

Attorney-at-law Myron Walwyn represented him.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.