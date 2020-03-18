BVI: Select travellers banned, social gatherings now limited to 30 persons

Share This On:

(BVI NEWS) – While announcing heighten travel restrictions to the BVI, the Andrew Fahie-led administration has issued a new advisory that requires residents to limit the number of persons at social gatherings; including funerals and weddings.

“Cabinet also agreed that all social gatherings — faith-based, sporting, cultural, recreational and commercial activities and other non-essential events — are advised to restrict numbers to a limit of 30 persons at a time, and a maximum of 10 people for those in vulnerable categories,” Premier Andrew Fahie said via a live news conference on Tuesday.

The Premier, who was addressing the nation on the plans and programmes being taken by his administration towards the Novel Coronavirus, said the advisory will take effect from Thursday and will last for 30 days.

Premier Fahie also announced that the advisory would also extend to hospitality establishments in the territory.

“Cabinet agreed that restaurants, bars, nightclubs and other entertainment and hospitality services are advised to implement sanitisation and social distancing measures within their establishments, as advised by the Ministry of Health and Social Development.”

Travel restrictions

Meanwhile, the Cabinet of the Virgin Islands has agreed to prohibit air and sea travel of certain passengers to the territory.

Also coming into effect from Thursday, passengers who are not nationals, Belongers, work permit holders, persons ordinarily resident in the territory, or are not dependents of these categories of persons will not be allowed to enter the British Virgin Islands if they have travelled to, from or through countries specified on the Special Interest Group List and the Very High-Risk Country List within the 14 days or less.

He said the lists, which are constantly reviewed, now include China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain, Germany, United States of America, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.

“The travel restriction will not apply to flight crews, diplomats or freight, cargo or courier craft or vessels,” Premier Fahie further said.

“All these decisions have been made to put you the people of the Virgin Islands first. I want to take this opportunity to remind all persons to exercise the necessary precaution to protect themselves, their families and the entire population,” he added.

Premier Fahie then reminded residents to practice social distancing, regular hand-washing and covering the mouth when you cough, and minimising movement, and avoiding touching the face.

“Remember, if you feel sick, do not go to the doctor. Instead, call the medical hotline at 852-7650, so that you can get the appropriate treatment and to protect others. Vigilance is very important,” Fahie said.

