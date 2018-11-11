BVI: Seismic equipment being installed to help with building construction

(CMC) – Emergency Communications manager with the Department of Disaster Management, Jason Penn, says the installation of seismic equipment across the territory will be beneficial to the construction industry.

Penn made the statement as a team of engineers from Puerto Rico has been installing seismic equipment across the territory – on the islands of Tortola, Virgin Gorda, Jost Van Dyke and Anegada.

Director of the Puerto Rico Strong Motion Programme Dr Jose Martinez-Cruzado said this equipment will produce seismic data that is expected to help to improve how buildings are designed and constructed in order to minimize the impacts of earthquakes.

“The strong motion instrumentation will help to accurately define the earthquake risks for this part of the region but more importantly it will help to determine how the ground, as well as the civil infrastructure, respond to seismic activity when it occurs,” Martinez-Cruzado explained.

Seismic equipment was previously installed in the territory but was damaged or destroyed, mostly during the September 2017 hurricanes.

Penn also noted that having seismic equipment installed is of great importance considering that the level of seismic activity in this part of the region.

The Government Information Service has said government has already committed nearly US$500,000 towards the re-establishment of the emergency communications, hazard monitoring and early warning equipment while further financial support is being provided through the Caribbean Development Bank.