BVI records its fifth confirmed case of COVID-19

(BVI NEWS) – The British Virgin Islands has recorded yet another confirmed case of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19); bringing the total number of cases the territory has seen to five.

This latest confirmed case was tested among 21 other new samples that were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in Trinidad for testing. Those other 21 samples returned with negative results.

Premier Andrew Fahie announced during a national broadcast Sunday evening, April 19 that Patient Number-five is now in isolation at the Dr D Orlando Smith Hospital in Road Town.

He reported that the patient contracted the disease after coming in contact with the COVID-19 patient who died while receiving treatment at the said medical facility on Friday.

CARPHA also officially confirmed that her death was coronavirus-related.

Persons experiencing any COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms such as coughing are urged to contact the territory’s medical hotline at 284-852-7650.

In a bit of more positive news, Premier Fahie said the first three patients that had tested positive for COVID-19 in the BVI have all officially recovered.