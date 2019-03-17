Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

BVI Premier calls for regional solidarity in defending financial services sector

March 17, 2019

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

Former Nevisian Premier and current Senior Minister of the St Kitts-Nevis government Vance Amory greets British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie during the OECS Authority meeting in Guadeloupe.

(PRESS RELEASE) – British Virgin Islands Premier Hon Andrew Fahie has hailed the value of regional integration at the OECS Heads of Government meeting in Guadeloupe, at which the host has been admitted as the organization’s latest associate member.

Hon Fahie, in his first address to the Authority, said it is important that the islands and territories co-operate closely together to defend their shared interests, including protecting the regional financial services sector.

“Our struggles in this Caribbean basin have always been one and the same – and it manifest itself in the modern day through our shared interest in having to defend and protect our different financial services sector from unfair and onerous demands from the United Kingdom in particular in our case; and the European Union in your cases,” he said.

British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie at press conference with leaders from Martinique, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Guadeloupe during the closing press conference at the OECS Authority meeting in Guadeloupe.

Hon Fahie also sought regional solidarity in the BVI’s struggle to stand up to an “aggressive push” by some members of the United Kingdom parliament.

“We also seek sub-regional solidarity in standing-up to a new aggressive push from the United Kingdom, which seems determined to issue edicts to its overseas territories in the region, without paying attention to the expressed will of the people, and ignoring our own values and customs which are deeply fashioned by both history and geography,” he said.

Hon Fahie said that united regional action is needed in fighting new challenges.

“And in the face of new challenges, orchestrated onslaughts, we must be determined to move forward together – not on our knees – but on our feet.” He declared.

The BVI Premier also said: “We also seek sub-regional solidarity in standing-up to a new aggressive push from some members of the United Kingdom Parliament, which seems determined to issue edicts to its overseas territories in the region, without paying attention to the expressed will of the people, and ignoring our own values and customs which are deeply fashioned by both history, geography and our Faith.”

Hon Fahie further declared: “As a people we all move to the same beat. Our vibe and our rhythm are built on hopeful melodies of change, and cadences that capture aspirations of building a stronger and better society that we can pass on to our children.” (ends/bs/hm)

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.