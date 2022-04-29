 

BREAKING NEWS

12 hours agoPhilip J Pierre Outfoxed Allen Chastanet

24 hours agoBVI Premier Arrested by DEA on Drug Trafficking Charges in Miami

2 days ago2022/23 Budget Provides Much Relief

3 days agoMan sentenced For Attempting to Traffic Firearms to Saint Lucia  

4 days agoPM Pierre To Deliver a Record $EC1.8 Billion Budget

 

NewsBVI Premier Arrested by DEA on Drug Trafficking Charges in Miami

St. Lucia News OnlineApril 30, 202217533 min

US authorities have arrested a Caribbean leader, charging him with conspiring to import drugs following a sting operation by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

According to US media reports, Premier of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) Andrew Fahie, was arrested on Thursday in Miami on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

The arrest followed a sting operation that started in Tortola in March and ended Thursday when Fahie was arrested while on a visit to Miami.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. Southern District of Florida, Fahie requested an upfront payment of $500,000 to let cocaine slip through the BVI on the way to Miami and New York.

The BVI’s Director of Ports, Oleanvine Pickering Maynard, and her son, Kadeem Stephan Maynard, also face similar charges.

According to a New York Times report, ‘A man who presented himself as working for the Sinaloa Cartel, who was also a confidential source for the federal authorities, met with Ms. Maynard on March 20’

‘The man allegedly told Ms. Maynard he needed help ferrying thousands of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia through Tortola and she agreed to assist – and according to the report, she ‘said Mr. Fahie would also be open to such an arrangement,’ the story reported.

The story continued: ‘Mr. Fahie was said to have met with the snitch on April 7 and requested $500,000 as an upfront payment to get the process started, promising that Ms. Maynard could provide the licenses for the cocaine to slip through the ports.’

The ‘confidential source’ then gave Mr. Fahie $20,000, said to represent ‘a good faith gift, to seal that we have an agreement…’

Meanwhile, in a statement on Thursday, DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said the arrests “should send a clear message.”

According to Milgram: “Anyone involved with bringing dangerous drugs into the United States will be held accountable, no matter their position.”

Post Views: 1,753

St. Lucia News Online

previous
2022/23 Budget Provides Much Relief
next
Philip J Pierre Outfoxed Allen Chastanet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Philip J Pierre Outfoxed Allen Chastanet

Philip J Pierre Outfoxed Allen Chastanet

12 hours ago
3 min 988
St. Lucia News Online
2022/23 Budget Provides Much Relief

2022/23 Budget Provides Much Relief

2 days ago
4 min 597
St. Lucia News Online
Man sentenced For Attempting to Traffic Firearms to Saint Lucia  

Man sentenced For Attempting to Traffic Firearms to Saint Lucia  

3 days ago 4
4 min 4852
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia News Online is an iconic design and visual news brand encompassing a venerated magazine, a website, one of the most well-respected online magazine petitions in the industry. Founded in 2017, Magazine seeks to build a dialogue about community by detailing the intersections of culture and society. Magazine focuses on a broad stroke of visual culture today, covering everything.

Featured Tags

Categories

Ads

St. Lucia News Online, 2021 © All Rights Reserved.