BVI: One new COVID-19 case confirmed, total climbs to 7

Share This On:

Share Pin 1 Shares

Advertisement

(BVI NEWS) – The British Virgin Islands has recorded yet another positive case for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed cases in the territory to seven.

Minister for Health Carvin Malone made the announcement during an impromptu national media broadcast on Tuesday, May 5.

He said 21 samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in Trinidad for testing and one returned positive for COVID-19.

Minister Malone did not reveal the gender or age of the territory’s latest confirmed case but said the patient has exhibited only mild symptoms and will be kept in isolation.

“Case Number-seven is linked to a previously detected case. It was quarantined and had tested negative on the first protocol of testing. It is common that in early stages of the infection the virus that causes COVID-19 could go undetected,” Malone stated.

“In this regard, the person that was kept under quarantine for the full duration of the incubation period and was retested in accordance with established protocols,” he added.

These latest samples bring the total number of persons tested the BVI to 132, with 125 returning negative.

Of the seven positives, three have recovered, three are currently active and one has died.

( 0 ) ( 0 )