BVI: No funerals just burials allowed today through Saturday

(Virgin Islands News Online) — The COVID-19 pandemic is even ‘affecting the dead’, as no funerals to allow for any mass gatherings will be allowed during this curfew period and burials will only be allowed from today, April 2, 2020 until Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Further only a maximum of 20 persons will be allowed to attend burials.

This was announced by both Governor Augustus J. U. Jaspert and Premier and Minister of Finance, Honourable Andrew A. Fahie (R1) during a live coronavirus update on social media and radio on April 1, 2020.

“Burials will be allowed, with a maximum of 20 people, over the three-day period,” Premier Fahie announced.

The Premier also noted that on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 6:00pm starts a total of 14 days lockdown for 24hrs daily.

“For legal purposes, the current Order for the curfew will end on 16 April; however, a new Order will be done for at least 3 days more to give a full 14 days starting from this Saturday.”

No funerals allowed

Governor Jaspert then emphasised that funerals would strictly not be allowed.

“During Thursday, Friday and Saturday, only burials will be allowed to take place with a limit of 20 people and with social distancing.

“Funerals will not be allowed at any time and Burials will not be allowed after Saturday for the remainder of the 14 day period,” Governor Jaspert said.

Persons attending burials; however, will be required to apply for a curfew pass through the Ministry of Health by emailing [email protected], Commissioner of Police, Mr Michael B. Matthews told our newsroom.

Meanwhile, Mr Jaspert said Cabinet knows the measures being implemented in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic are difficult, but all of the measures that are being taken through Cabinet are driven by one motivation; to protect the overall population of the Territory.

“But these measures are necessary, and we do not undertake them lightly. I am calling on all in the British Virgin Islands to make what we sincerely hope will be short-term sacrifices now, so that we can get through this together sooner and healthy.

“This is our best chance to reduce the risk that the Coronavirus spreads in our Territory. The better we comply with staying at home, the better the chance that this is a short disruption to our lives,” Governor Jaspert said.

