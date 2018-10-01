Don't Miss
ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM! FOLLOW US FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN SAINT LUCIA AND AROUND THE WORLD.

BVI: Man allegedly burglarizes boss’s home during hour-long ‘bathroom break’

By BVI News
October 1, 2018
Share2
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Kyle Baronville. (Facebook photo)

(BVI NEWS) — A 28-year-old East End man allegedly burglarized his employer’s Rogue’s Bay home during the course of an hour, which he claimed was a ‘bathroom break’.

Kyle Barronville allegedly committed the burglary between the second to the seventh day of May.

During Baronville’s recent arraignment before the Magistrate’s Court, prosecutors reported that the accused man was hired as a temporary construction worker to conduct repairs on his employer’s property.

The court heard that, just before the alleged heist, Baronville excused himself for about 60 minutes, claiming he had to urinate.

It was during his absence that he allegedly entered the premises and stole a wallet containing $200, two gift cards, a gold bracelet and among other valuables; all amounting to $1,998.

The matter was subsequently reported to the police and the accused man was arrested and charged.

He is scheduled to return to court on October 17 to answer to the charge.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.