BVI: Man allegedly burglarizes boss’s home during hour-long ‘bathroom break’

(BVI NEWS) — A 28-year-old East End man allegedly burglarized his employer’s Rogue’s Bay home during the course of an hour, which he claimed was a ‘bathroom break’.

Kyle Barronville allegedly committed the burglary between the second to the seventh day of May.

During Baronville’s recent arraignment before the Magistrate’s Court, prosecutors reported that the accused man was hired as a temporary construction worker to conduct repairs on his employer’s property.

The court heard that, just before the alleged heist, Baronville excused himself for about 60 minutes, claiming he had to urinate.

It was during his absence that he allegedly entered the premises and stole a wallet containing $200, two gift cards, a gold bracelet and among other valuables; all amounting to $1,998.

The matter was subsequently reported to the police and the accused man was arrested and charged.

He is scheduled to return to court on October 17 to answer to the charge.