Don't Miss

BVI: Landlords shouldn’t be allowed to evict tenants who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19 — Walwyn

By BVI News
April 2, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares


Walwyn

(BVI NEWS) – Government is being encouraged to implement an interim policy that would prevent landlords from evicting tenants who are not able to meet their rent obligations because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has left several persons unemployed in the BVI.

This was one of multiple recommendations that former legislator Myron Walwyn proposed in a commentary posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, April 1.

While noting that he takes “no credit” for the suggestions, the former legislator also proposed that a three-month moratorium be placed on Customs duties for essential businesses, “with the proviso that the cost savings be passed to the consumer”.

Incentive to discourage lay-offs

Walwyn also advocated for the creation of other incentives “to encourage businesses not to lay off their workers”, and for government to consider offering a Social Security Board ‘unemployment stipend’ for at least three months.

“Interest-free or very low-interest loans for existing micro and small businesses should be established. This could be done through the National Bank of the Virgin Islands with the requisite stipulations,” Walwyn said.

Commendations to government

Continuing on the subject of banks, the former legislator added: “A loan payment moratorium (personal and business) should be put in place for a minimum period of three months and I commend some banks in the BVI who have already committed to deferring loans.”

Walwyn also commended the VIP government for promising to establish an economic stimulus package to assist vulnerable residents.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.