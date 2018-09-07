BVI inmates return home on first anniversary of Hurricane Irma

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Ten Prisoners were yesterday Thursday, September 6, escorted from the Bordelais Correctional facility under heavy security in compliance with arrangements to ensure they were safely repatriated to the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

Prison officers from the BVI formed part of the escort from the beginning to completion of the prisoners’ journey.

A total of twenty-one (21) inmates were conveyed to Saint Lucia from Her Majesty’s Prison in Balsam Ghut, British Virgin Islands in three cohorts from September 25 to 27, 2017.

The prisoners were secured at the Bordelais Correctional Facility due to extensive damage to their prison of origin by Hurricane Irma in September 2017.

The first repatriation exercise on August 16, 2018 is said to have been seamlessly carried out, and likewise today’s operation.

Meantime, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the passage of Hurricane Irma yesterday September 6, the Minister for Home Affairs and National Security Honourable Hermangild Francis is pleased that the BVI can continue to rebuild, restore and reclaim its sense of resilience, strength, progress and independence.

The Government of Saint Lucia has been commended far and wide for its altruistic and humanitarian gesture towards the British Virgin Islands in the aftermath of the catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Irma.