BVI gov’t to reduce importation of poultry

(BVI NEWS) — Government will be implementing fresh legislation that could potentially reduce the amount of poultry imported in the territory monthly.

Premier Andrew Fahie said this part of a larger initiative to benefit local farmers and to boost the agricultural industry in the territory.

While giving hypothetical figures to explain how poultry importation would be reduced, Fahie said: “We will [be] … changing the legislation to say that if the country is accustomed to importing 40,000 pounds of poultry for example, and we are able now to guarantee with our local entrepreneurs in this area 10,000 pounds a month, then we are going to put a cap on it that the most that can come into the territory is 30,000 pounds because the other 10,000 must be consumed locally.”

Premier Fahie also said government will be offering ‘incentives’ to existing farmers to get the process underway. He, however, said these farmers must meet certain requirements.

“We want to make sure that those in the poultry industry have their meat product certified so that we can go to the legislation and amend it … so that we as a government can back the product,” the Premier said.

He said government will be hosting a meeting with these farmers “very soon”.

Local farmers suffered a major blow following the 2017 disasters with one report from the Department of Conservation & Fisheries stating that the farming and fishing sectors shared a collective loss of roughly $13 million.

