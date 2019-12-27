BVI: Governor’s Office requesting up to $80K from gov’t for new vehicle

(BVI NEWS) – The Office of the Governor is requesting up to $80,000 from government to purchase a new luxury vehicle to replace the 2011 Range Rover SUV currently servicing that office.

Acting Executive Private Secretary in the Governor’s Office, Nolma Chalwell, made the request when she appeared before the Standing Finance Committee (SFC) recently.

She said the replacement is needed because the 2011 Range Rover is getting older in age and the cost of maintenance is too expensive.

Chalwell said that the Governor’s Office was asking government to match one of two vehicle price quotes which they had sourced locally. The quote is for a 2019 Lexus priced at $80,000 and a 2019 Audi priced at $66,000.

At the time of the request, Territorial At-Large Representative Neville Smith questioned why the request was being made after the budget process had concluded.

Chalwell said, “the vehicle had recently stopped working and is not currently in operation. While the budget process was underway, the vehicle was working.”

Her request comes months government spent $115,000 on a new 2019 Cadillac Escalade for the Office of the Premier.

