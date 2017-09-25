BVI Governor confirms he signed order to transfer prisoners to St. Lucia

British Virgin Islands (BVI) Governor Gus Jaspert has confirmed that prisoners from Her Majesty’s Prison on Tortola, BVI were transferred to the prison in St. Lucia today, Monday, September 25, according to BVI media reports.

The governor did not say how many prisoners were transferred or if more will follow today’s batch, however, the authorities in St. Lucia said seven male inmates arrived in the island today via the Hewanorra International Airport in Vieux Fort, on a British military aircraft.

“Following the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, one of my and Cabinet’s top priorities has been the safety and security for all of us. In this regard, yesterday I signed an Emergency Powers for the Transfer of Prisoners, regulations 2017 and have issued warrants for the transfer of prisoners to St. Lucia. I will keep you informed of any further developments on this matter,” Governor Jaspert told BVI reporters this morning.

All 150 inmates escaped after the BVI facility was damaged by Hurricane Irma on September 6, but most were recaptured and some returned on their own, media reports have stated.

Only six “low risk” prisoners remain at large, according to BVI officials.

Following the category 5 storm that wrecked the BVI, St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet made an offer to the British government to accommodate prisoners at the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF).

Chastanet said the St. Lucia facility can “safely” house up to 50 prisoners.