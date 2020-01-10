BVI: eVisa border system to be installed at local ports of entry next week

(BVI NEWS) – The process to install government’s proposed Border Management & Electronic Visa System across various ports of entry throughout the British Virgin Islands is scheduled to start next Monday, January 13.

This is according to the Ministry of Labour & Immigration who said a team from information system developers, Canadian Bank Note (CBN) Company Ltd, will be conducting the installation.

Minister responsible for Labour and Immigration Vincent Wheatley said he welcomes the project and looks forward to reaping fruitful results once fully implemented.

“This historic initiative … will change the way we think about the borders of the British Virgin Islands and how we protect them,” Minister Wheatley said.

“As I previously stated, I think this project is very important for the Immigration Department and for the territory as a whole,” he added.

System to push BVI among the best in the world

Premier Andrew Fahie said the new Immigration technology will help to put the BVI amongst the best in the world, and thanked the members of CBN for developing the system to the requested standards of local government.

The project team includes Director of Business Development Fuencisla Leal-Santiago, Account Manager Patrick Crotteau, Project Manager Anamaria Dogar, and Business Analyst Hyo-Min Lee.

They are expected to meet with a number of key departments and personnel to ensure the implementation of the full Border Management & Electronic Visa System is completed seamlessly.

Once the new system — which costs more than $6 million — has been implemented, transactions at the ports of entry are expected to be conducted swiftly and will allow authorities through the real-time technology, to properly prepare for persons such as celebrities or criminals coming into the territory.

