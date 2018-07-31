BVI: Digicel, DDM launches emergency alert app

(BVI NEWS) – A mobile application that will allow smart device users to receive real-time alerts when a disaster/hazard will affect the territory has been launched.

Telecommunications giant Digicel collaborated with the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) to launch the app named BVI DDM Alert. It officially launched on July 27.

The DDM will be the sole manager of the app, which is now available for free download on the Google Play Store. The app will be available to iOS devices on August 10.

DDM Director Sharleen DaBreo said the app serves as an important part of the territory’s early warning system and is another means of allowing the DDM to “reach the masses”.

“With great determination and responsibility, we at DDM have taken it upon ourselves to embark on creating an app that would be beneficial not only for us but for the territory on a whole. There is an opportunity for the app to be used by the wider government departments and agencies,” she said.

Speaking at the official launch of the app last week, CEO of Digicel BVI, Kevin Gordon, said while the app is primarily for BVI residents, it also allows persons worldwide to receive ‘critical information directly from the DDM’.

Gordon said the app is further proof of Digicel’s commitment to assisting the territory to rebuild better by using its resources to build a new emergency alert system”.

The implementation of the BVI DDM Alert app comes months after the onslaught of three major disasters back in 2017.

All residents are encouraged to download the easy-to-use app.