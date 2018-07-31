Don't Miss
BVI Crackdown: Students will not graduate without completing community service

By BVI News
July 31, 2018
(BVI NEWS) – Minister for Education Myron Walwyn has warned secondary school students that they could be barred from graduating if they are lacking sufficient community service hours.

The minister was addressing the 2018 graduating class of the Elmore Stoutt High School last week.

“We are going to get really tough on this. If students do not have the 120 hours of community service next year, they will not graduate,” he said.

According to Walwyn, the crackdown is part of a goal to ensure students develop “in the right way”.

He said the matter of student volunteerism is a ‘very critical’ requirement for students to graduate. He said students not completing community service hours were allowed to ‘slide’ in the past but he said those days are over.

He urged parents as well as education officials to ensure all students comply.

Senior students in Grades 10 to 12 have three years to accumulate the mandated 120 hours of volunteerism.

“It would be unfortunate if a student was not able to receive his or her high school diploma because he or she did not complete the required community service hours,” the minister said.

“It is how you give back to the community, how you help to develop your own territory and make it successful. It’s what makes us good citizens. We are not on an island by ourselves and it takes all of us playing our part.”

