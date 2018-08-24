BVI: Accused drug dealer allegedly assaults cop at police station

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(BVI NEWS) – A Parham Town resident accused attacking a law enforcement officer inside a police station has been arraigned on four charges including drug-related offences.

Twenty-four-year-old, Tramore Frazer – an unemployed father of one – has pleaded not guilty to assault on police, disorderly conduct in a police station, possession of a controlled drug, and possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply to another.

He answered to the charges when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Tamia Richards on Thursday, August 23.

Allegations

The court heard that police was on mobile patrol in Parham Town on August 21 when Frazer, who was among a group of men in the area, took leave as the law enforcers’ vehicle drew nearer.

Prosecutors told the court that Frazer headed to a nearby trailer to allegedly conceal a bag of vegetable matter suspected to be cannabis.

When the police officers approached him to investigate his activity, he allegedly said: “Oh boy, officer. I can’t take a lock-up now, meh son. Take the weed. I’m begging for a break.”

He was subsequently arrested and brought to the Road Town Police station.

Police then recovered two ziplock bags containing 163.8 grams of marijuana from Frazer, it is alleged.

Alleged assault on police

During a subsequent police interview, Frazer was asked to submit his cellphone and other personal belongings.

The court was told that is when the accused man’s demeanour changed. It is alleged that he became unruly and began ‘throwing kicks’ which impacted a police officer.

It is alleged that Frazer also struck an officer who was trying to restrain him.

He was eventually subdued and placed in a holding cell.

Frazer was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 and is expected to return to court on November 5 for trial.

Defence attorney Corine George is representing the accused man.