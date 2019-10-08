Business profile: Meet the ‘Superior Broom Producers’ from La Pointe, Mon Repos

Share This On:

Pin 67 Shares

(SLHTA) — “Superior Broom Producers” was officially formed in June 2005.

The local business consists of a small group of farmers, comprising men and women, with women as the leaders.

The Superior Broom Producers are located in La Pointe, Mon Repos in Micoud where they sell their produce including added-value goods such as brooms on the local market.

The members of the group also grow vegetables like plantain, banana, sea moss, sour soup, and cantaloupe.

Product Description: Latanyé is a palm native to Saint Lucia. Its leaves are used to produce craft and brooms.

The older or mature Latanyé leaves are harvested and the remainder of the plant regenerates and produces new leaves. Latanyé leaves and a sturdy broom handle are used to make their large brooms.

Contact Information

Paulina Ferdinand

Phone Number: (758) 584-0195 / (758) 719-5071

Email Address: [email protected]

( 1 ) ( 0 )