Business association for the south in the pipeline

Business owners in the south of the island will soon have a stronger say on matters relating to their businesses and be in a position to make demands for betterment from the powers that be.
That’s when the Southern Business Association is established in Vieux-Fort to cater for the needs of its members.
On Wednesday, a business forum was held in Vieux-Fort to commence the process. It was attended by entrepreneurs of various professions who appeared to be excited about the initiative.
The association, which will work alongside other agencies such as the St. Lucia Business Development Centre (SBDC), the Small Enterprise Development Unit (SEDU) and the Department of Physical Planning, has established a Help Desk aimed at connecting people to resources, collecting information and sharing it, and support the business association.
In his keynote remarks, Egbert Stevens of the SBDC called on participants to support the initiative, adding that it will be of immense benefit to them.
“The organisation is about people. Participate in its activity …You have to make time to come to meetings,” he advised participants.
He added that if they don’t help each other they will go nowhere.
“We need each other to survive in the business environment. You can’t do it alone. It’s a community…,” he said.
Stevens lamented that a number of organisations have failed because of a lack of participation by its members in its activities. He emphasized the importance of networking, adding that it is one of the ways entrepreneurs can learn from each other.
He implored participants to be persistent in their drive for success and not to be daunted by the challenges ahead.
“It’s your business…. Be positive and prepare for changes,” he said.
He called on participants to trust the organisation and be proud of it.
Among some of the other speakers at the forum were Brian Louisy, executive director of the St. Lucia Chambers of Commerce and Ed Harris, a representative of the St. Lucia Manufactures Association, who all called for participants to support the initiative and outlined some of its benefits.
Participants asked pertinent questions about the initiative and expressed their support for it.
Competition is good. If all the people in an organization is made up of "yes men" as in the National Youth Council, it goes nowhere fast.
Let the north compete with the south. See who can push good ideas into fruition. That should be main, and perhaps the only criterion or standard of measurement and judgement regarding effectiveness of all competing bodies. Let history decide.
Mr. Chastanet should quickly jump in, and create abusiness incubator or even an accelerator to help some of these people. They have shown keen interest.
The cost-effectivenes of such a limited liability quasi-government business unit, and the resulting job creation and retention initiatives for the entire country, that can flow from it, are simply immense. Besides, like a "toll bridge" on a newly-constructed roadway, there is long-term cost recovery. for the monies spent.
Even the CDB and World Bank would agree with this, if approached, and initially funded through either of these financial institutions. National Insurance should also be approached for funding.
Invoke further, our national animal spirits; evidently, for all to see, it is finally here. Shape it.
Announce the creation of such a body with, and through these people. Have it penciled in for the next budget, if needs be for additional support. These are the green shoots that form the backbone of a revitalized economy.
Capitalize on the growth in optimism from the despair of yesteryear. Just get a location, be that temporary because of the short time element. It is time to grow the economy with locals.
UWP, show us what you are made of.
Who represents the interest of the south again
Growing up in Vieux Fort, I always felt that Vieux Fortians always saw things in a different light than for example, the people in the north. There was always a notion of independence from what was happening elsewhere in the country. Therefore, I fail to understand how an outsider got in there as a representative and was allowed to stood in there doing nothing for VFort for so long.
the north south devide all over again what is wrong with just one business association for little st. lucia. soon it will be a southern association for every existing association we already have.