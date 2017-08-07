Bus drivers capture suspected thief in Castries

A suspected thief is currently in police custody after he was captured by two bus drivers in Castries city today, August 7

The suspect is accused of stealing pouches with money from two parked and unlocked Route 2H mini-buses. The scenario played out fully between around 11 a.m. and 12 noon.

The suspect reportedly tried to escape via the Castries river but was cornered on Mongiraud Street, Castries by two Route 2H bus operators, who held him, with the assistance of members of the public, until the police arrived.