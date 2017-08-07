Budget Travel Agency, Blue Coral Mall, Castries, Saint Lucia. A Full Service Travel Agency for Miles and Miles of Smiles. Approved MoneyGram Agent. Telephone # 451-2003/458-2008. Email [email protected]

Bus drivers capture suspected thief in Castries

By SNO Staff
August 7, 2017
A suspected thief is currently in police custody after he was captured by two bus drivers in Castries city today, August 7

The suspect is accused of stealing pouches with money from two parked and unlocked Route 2H mini-buses. The scenario played out fully between around 11 a.m. and 12 noon.

The suspect reportedly tried to escape via the Castries river but was cornered on Mongiraud Street, Castries by two Route 2H bus operators, who held him, with the assistance of members of the public, until the police arrived.

 

14 comments

  1. Looker
    August 8, 2017 at 7:10 AM

    He was captured by a bus driver and a police officer in plain clothes. The public stood there watching the driver struggling with the thieves. There were two of them.

  2. Nothing but the truth
    August 8, 2017 at 3:13 AM

    Things already so hard in the country and you want to rob the little money the guys getting off their backsides to make?why couldn't you go look for work in the countryside or something...nah thats too much like hard work...These vile individuals sicken me....

  3. Anonymous
    August 7, 2017 at 6:04 PM

    You say you have faith, for you believe that there is one God. Good for you! Even the demons believe this, and they tremble in terror.

    – James 2: 19

  4. No mercy
    August 7, 2017 at 5:49 PM

    Did you break a leg?

    Thou shall not kill, but break both legs, in the future.

  5. Anonymous
    August 7, 2017 at 5:38 PM

    Good job drivers , if we all can some how do the right thing and get them fellars their criminal activities will stop

  6. Rude red youte
    August 7, 2017 at 5:26 PM

    Make love to him,, yeah right!!! N u all wud be de same ones to shout dat de bus drivers took da law into their own hands, n used excessive force.. A bunch of hipocrites we lucians are!!!!

  7. Stress
    August 7, 2017 at 5:23 PM

    Not the bus drivers,the public

  8. Tye
    August 7, 2017 at 4:56 PM

    Good job drivers

  9. Lime Juice
    August 7, 2017 at 4:30 PM

    I'm surprised they didn't assail him, but oh well, he was captured. So it's all good...for now

  10. lucian
    August 7, 2017 at 3:57 PM

    Ni mess en chou. Lol

  11. Bambi
    August 7, 2017 at 3:49 PM

    Did you all make a little love with him before the police came? If not I would be very disappointed.

  12. Rejoice
    August 7, 2017 at 3:48 PM

    Bravo to the 2H bus drivers..... Good job

    (22)(0)
