Bus drivers capture suspected thief in Castries

A suspected thief is currently in police custody after he was captured by two bus drivers in Castries city today, August 7
The suspect is accused of stealing pouches with money from two parked and unlocked Route 2H mini-buses. The scenario played out fully between around 11 a.m. and 12 noon.
The suspect reportedly tried to escape via the Castries river but was cornered on Mongiraud Street, Castries by two Route 2H bus operators, who held him, with the assistance of members of the public, until the police arrived.
He was captured by a bus driver and a police officer in plain clothes. The public stood there watching the driver struggling with the thieves. There were two of them.
Things already so hard in the country and you want to rob the little money the guys getting off their backsides to make?why couldn't you go look for work in the countryside or something...nah thats too much like hard work...These vile individuals sicken me....
You say you have faith, for you believe that there is one God. Good for you! Even the demons believe this, and they tremble in terror.
– James 2: 19
Did you break a leg?
Thou shall not kill, but break both legs, in the future.
Good job drivers , if we all can some how do the right thing and get them fellars their criminal activities will stop
Make love to him,, yeah right!!! N u all wud be de same ones to shout dat de bus drivers took da law into their own hands, n used excessive force.. A bunch of hipocrites we lucians are!!!!
Not the bus drivers,the public
Good job drivers
I'm surprised they didn't assail him, but oh well, he was captured. So it's all good...for now
Ni mess en chou. Lol
Did you all make a little love with him before the police came? If not I would be very disappointed.
Lolololololol
Bravo to the 2H bus drivers..... Good job
Ever action have a reaction