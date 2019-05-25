Bus driver, conductor charged with rape of 12-year-old schoolgirl in Guyana

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, remanded a Route 48 minibus driver and a conductor for their involvement in the rape of a 12-year-old schoolgirl.

Minibus conductor Keron Adams, 18, of ‘D’ Field, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara, was charged for engaging in sexual penetration with a child, who is under the age of 16, on October 30, 2018, at South Ruimveldt. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Minibus driver Roy Roach, called ‘Roachie’, 41, was charged for causing the 12-year-old girl to engage in sexual penetration with Adams. Roach too was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Both matters were held in camera at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and the duo was remanded until May 29, 2019.

According to reports, on October 30, 2018, the victim caught Roach’s minibus while coming home from school lessons and was taken to a house in South Ruimveldt.

It is alleged that Roach forced the child into a room with Adams and locked the door. Reportedly, Roach did not open the door until Adams had sex with the child.

The 12-year-old was subsequently taken home and told not to tell anyone. She however told her parents and the matter was reported to the police.

