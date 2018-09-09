Burt Reynolds: Hollywood star dies, 82

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(BBC) — Burt Reynolds, the wisecracking 1970s movie heartthrob and Oscar nominee, has died at the age of 82.

According to Us Weekly, he passed away in a Florida hospital of a heart attack, attended by his family.

The moustachioed actor had undergone heart bypass surgery in 2010. Reynolds is survived by his son, Quinton.

He shot to fame in 1972’s Deliverance, and also starred in Smokey and the Bandit, Boogie Nights and The Cannonball Run.

The veteran actor’s agent, Todd Eisner, told NBC News his passing was “heartbreaking”.

Reynolds died at the Jupiter Medical Center in Florida, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted that Reynolds was one of his heroes.

Reynolds’ work peaked in 1977 with his role as a porn film director in Boogie Nights, which won him an Oscar nomination.

But his career went into freefall in the 1980s and his finances were ravaged by failed investments in restaurants and a Florida football team.