Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Burning Russian Aeroflot plane makes emergency landing in Moscow

By BBC
May 5, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share4
+1
4 Shares

The plane was reportedly carrying 78 people

(BBC) — A Russian passenger plane has made an emergency landing at a Moscow airport after a fire broke out on board.

Videos on social media show passengers using emergency exit slides to escape and run away from the burning Aeroflot aircraft.

The Tass news agency said at least one person died but an official toll is yet to be released.

At least five others are said to have been injured, with the plane reportedly carrying 78 people.

It remains unclear what caused the large blaze and emergency landing.

The aircraft is reportedly a Sukhoi Superjet-100, and was scheduled to depart at 17:50 local time (14:50 GMT) for the city of Murmansk.

The Interfax news agency reports the crew issued a distress signal shortly after departure from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport.

Reports also suggest it did not succeed in its first emergency landing attempt.

Data from tracking website Flightradar24 appears to confirm reports the emergency landing happened about 30 minutes after take-off.

Kristian Kostov, a former Bulgarian Eurovision contestant, has posted on social media about witnessing the incident.

He said people at the airport were left “shaking” after seeing the aircraft engulfed by fire and said other flights are now unable to take-off.

An investigation has been opened into the incident, reports say.

(0)(1)
Tweet
Pin
Share4
+1
4 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.