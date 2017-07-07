Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.

BULLETIN: Soca finals set for July 16

July 7, 2017
SAINT LUCIA CARNIVAL SOCA FINALS FACTOIDS

Date: Sunday July 16

Time: 8pm

Venue: The Sab Playing Field

Ticket price: Regular ticket price $50

Ticket outlets: The Cell island-wide and Steve’s Barbershop

Groovy Finalists

1. Brandon Harding

2. Da Great White

3. Esteban

4. Hollywood HP

5. Kisha

6. Nerdy and Shemmy J

7. Q-Pid

8. Ricky T

9. Sergie

10. Siah

Power Finalists

1. CJ

2. Ezra d’Fun Machine

3. Kisha

4. Mac 11

5. Mantius

6. Mr X and Hyper D

7. Ricky T

8. Subance

9. Tk Da Boss

10. Top Cat

A collaboration between the Events Company of Saint Lucia (ECSL) and the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF)

Power and Groovy Soca Monarch, part of Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival and Saint Lucia Carnival.

Platinum Sponsor FLOW

