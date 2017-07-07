BULLETIN: Soca finals set for July 16

SAINT LUCIA CARNIVAL SOCA FINALS FACTOIDS
Date: Sunday July 16
Time: 8pm
Venue: The Sab Playing Field
Ticket price: Regular ticket price $50
Ticket outlets: The Cell island-wide and Steve’s Barbershop
Groovy Finalists
1. Brandon Harding
2. Da Great White
3. Esteban
4. Hollywood HP
5. Kisha
6. Nerdy and Shemmy J
7. Q-Pid
8. Ricky T
9. Sergie
10. Siah
Power Finalists
1. CJ
2. Ezra d’Fun Machine
3. Kisha
4. Mac 11
5. Mantius
6. Mr X and Hyper D
7. Ricky T
8. Subance
9. Tk Da Boss
10. Top Cat
A collaboration between the Events Company of Saint Lucia (ECSL) and the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF)
Power and Groovy Soca Monarch, part of Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival and Saint Lucia Carnival.
Platinum Sponsor FLOW
