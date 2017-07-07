BULLETIN: Panorama set for July 14

SAINT LUCIA CARNIVAL PANORAMA 2017 FACTOIDS
Date – Friday July 14
Time – 8pm
Venue – The Sab Playing Field
Ticket price – Adult $40, Children $10
Ticket outlets – The Cell and Steve’s Barbershop
Defending Champions: Laborie Steel Band
Will be up against:
1. Busta Emerald Steel Orchestra,
2. Courts Babonneau Steel Orchestra,
3. Pantime Steel Orchestra,
4. Pantastic Muzik, and
5. Survivors Steel Orchestra
Side Attraction:
A Pan Andrew Solo Pan Competition
Panorama 2017, a collaboration between the Events Company of Saint Lucia Inc. and the Saint Lucia
National Steelbands Association.
Panorama 2017, part of Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival and Saint Lucia Carnival.
Platinum Sponsor FLOW
