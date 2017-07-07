Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.

BULLETIN: Panorama set for July 14

Press release
July 7, 2017
SAINT LUCIA CARNIVAL PANORAMA 2017 FACTOIDS

Date – Friday July 14

Time – 8pm

Venue – The Sab Playing Field

Ticket price – Adult $40, Children $10

Ticket outlets – The Cell and Steve’s Barbershop

Defending Champions: Laborie Steel Band

Will be up against:

1. Busta Emerald Steel Orchestra,

2. Courts Babonneau Steel Orchestra,

3. Pantime Steel Orchestra,

4. Pantastic Muzik, and

5. Survivors Steel Orchestra

Side Attraction:

A Pan Andrew Solo Pan Competition

Panorama 2017, a collaboration between the Events Company of Saint Lucia Inc. and the Saint Lucia
National Steelbands Association.

Panorama 2017, part of Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival and Saint Lucia Carnival.

Platinum Sponsor FLOW

