Buju’s son forgives him: ‘When you love people you tell them the truth’

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — Days after Markus Myrie, the eldest son of reggae entertainer Buju Banton, had a rant on social media about his father, he returned to Instagram today to express regret.

Banton and his record producer-son were in a dispute last week that apparently got physical.

Industry professionals found Markus’ public display disrespectful to his father, whose real name is Mark Myrie.

In the first in a series of posts, Markus began with a quote from African-American novelist and social critic James Baldwin: “Not everything that is faced can be changed but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”

Efforts to get confirmation from Markus that he had reconciled with his father were unsuccessful.

WHAT MARKUS MYRIE POSTED

“I am a man. One who refuses to carry the burdens of the past into a future that will see me with children. For their sake I will break the generational curse. My only regret is that I allowed myself to get so blinded by anger that I said things about my father and to the public that I shouldn’t have said but let he without sin cast the first stone. I have no hatred in my heart for my father.

“My only disappointment is the undelivered expectation of a father who refuses to see fatherhood as more than just a title and financial support. Your absence has nothing to do with prison and you know that. Still, I forgive you regardless. I hope one day you decide to be a better father, don’t do it for me; do it for my siblings who are suffering (emotionally).

“When you love people you tell them the truth regardless of repercussions for example this ridiculous altercation. Many of you may think you know the situation but remember that you weren’t there and he’s my father not yours. I ask you all to please keep the family in your prayers as I will. I love you @bujuofficial. #Myrie #Family.”